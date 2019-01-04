Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banducci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Locations
Leber & Wolf Plastic Surgery Limited2807 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (800) 332-8901Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Banducci saw me back in 2004 and performed a breast reduction and I lost my insurance after the post surgery and he insisted I still come see him at no charge. That left such a great impression that i went back to him in 2014 to perform a panilectomy . He is an amazing doctor and I have referred him to others who have had the same amazing results and great bedside manners. I have not seen him since he joined Holy Spirit .
About Dr. Dennis Banducci, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194756320
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- Vanderbilt University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California At Berkeley
- Plastic Surgery
