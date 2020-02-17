Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azuma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Azuma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hematology-oncology Consultants Ltd.100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-1560
-
2
Advocate Infusion Center - Darien2622 83rd St, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 985-1345
-
3
Advocate Infusion Center Downers Grove3745 Highland Ave Fl 2, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 369-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azuma?
Dr. Azuma treated both of my parents during their separate battles with cancer. I could not ask for a better doctor or more caring person to have treated them. I hope we never have need of his services again, but would trust him implicitly should that ever be the case.
About Dr. Dennis Azuma, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477658862
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azuma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azuma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azuma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azuma works at
Dr. Azuma has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azuma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azuma speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Azuma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azuma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azuma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azuma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.