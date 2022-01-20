Dr. Dennis Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ang, MD
Dr. Dennis Ang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
1
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2011Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
2
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4209
3
Wake Forest University Bapt HEM ONC301 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4209
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think Dr. Dennis Ang and his staff are wonderful. I feel very fortunate to have found him. He has helped my situation and I am feeling better.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104880608
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Rheumatology
