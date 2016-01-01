Overview

Dr. Dennis Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.



Dr. Anderson works at Gallahue Mental Health Services in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.