Dr. Dennis Alter, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Alter works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast
    21 Hospital Dr Ste 110, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(4)
May 06, 2021
Great doc
Linda sparda — May 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dennis Alter, MD
About Dr. Dennis Alter, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659375152
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • National Naval Medical Center
Internship
  • Malcolm Grow Medical Center
Medical Education
  • FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alter works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alter’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

