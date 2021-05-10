Dr. Dennie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennie Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Dennie Jones, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
UF Health Medical Oncology - Davis Cancer Pavilion1535 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0725
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed H/N Cancer Stage 4, Oct 2018! Dr Jones saved my life! I truly love this man, so compassionate, empathetic and caring. He truly knows what he is talking about! Sincerely John and Richele Manion
About Dr. Dennie Jones, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912914953
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
