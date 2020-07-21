Overview

Dr. Deniz Baysal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ut Southwestern Dallas, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Trauma Fellowship



Dr. Baysal works at University Orthopaedic Associates in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.