Overview

Dr. Denise Wong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.



Dr. Wong works at Margaret P Liu MD Inc in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Gulf Shores, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.