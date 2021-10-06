See All Psychiatrists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Denise Walt, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Walt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Walt works at Fraden Inc. in Highland Park, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fraden Inc.
    Fraden Inc.
    1770 1st St Ste 330, Highland Park, IL 60035 (847) 433-2290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2021
    Sarah H. — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Denise Walt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447470620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.