Overview

Dr. Denise Verges, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Verges works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.