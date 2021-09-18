Dr. Denise Verges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Verges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Verges, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Verges works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Primary Care - Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 201, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7647
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verges?
Awesome!! Not Dr. Verges' fault the staff gave incorrect info!
About Dr. Denise Verges, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053376681
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verges works at
Dr. Verges has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Verges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.