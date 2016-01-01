See All Podiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Denise Varquez-Hoffman, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Varquez-Hoffman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Varquez-Hoffman works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho and Sports Medicine Center
    4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
  3. 3
    Aamg Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists - Odenton
    1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 874-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Denise Varquez-Hoffman, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Varquez-Hoffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varquez-Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varquez-Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varquez-Hoffman has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varquez-Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Varquez-Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varquez-Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varquez-Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varquez-Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

