Overview

Dr. Denise Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Cape Fear Valley Podiatry in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.