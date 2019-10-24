Dr. Denise Thomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Thomas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Denise Thomas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Fear Valley Podiatry1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received excellent care from Dr. Thomas . Very professional and gave me information concerning my condition to help me under my course of treatment.
About Dr. Denise Thomas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437313194
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
