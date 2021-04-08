Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zmolek Skuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Zmolek Skuster works at
Locations
Intermountain Health Care LiVe Well Center389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Skuster for many years. She is professional, listens to my health concerns and is very detailed in her exams. Her bedside manner is wonderful. She is kind, respectful and very informative. I hold her in high regard since i feel she is the best neurologist I have been to. I had seen several before finding her.
About Dr. Denise Zmolek Skuster, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235162090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zmolek Skuster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zmolek Skuster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zmolek Skuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zmolek Skuster has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zmolek Skuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zmolek Skuster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zmolek Skuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zmolek Skuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zmolek Skuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.