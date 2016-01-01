Dr. Denise Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denise Sherman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447365424
- Harvard Medical School
- Dalhousie University
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Adenoidectomy and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
