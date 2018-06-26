Dr. Denise Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Scott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Pain Mgmt. Medical1401 Avocado Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 717-7923
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Denise Scott, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164595278
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
