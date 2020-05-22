Dr. Satterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denise Satterfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Sutter Health - Sac Kids Eye83 Scripps Dr Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 887-7474
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Satterfield corrected my double vision problem with strabismus surgery. That was 18 months ago and there hasn't been any recurrence of the problem. Depth perception is much improved. Night driving is once again possible!
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558353607
- Smith Kettlewell Eye Research Institute
- UC DAVIS Department of Ophthalmology
- U Calif-Davis
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Satterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterfield speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.