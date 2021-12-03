Dr. Denise Rivers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Rivers, DO
Overview
Dr. Denise Rivers, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
University Nephrology1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C460, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-9246
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best!! She takes any amount of time you need, but with that, you will have long wait times to see her. She sees patients at multiple locations and does telemedicine also. Her staff are excellent too. Dr. Rivers is very knowledgeable, thorough and explains things to the point they make sense. So whether you are new to needing a Nephrologist for the first time or if you are needing a new Nephrologist. I trust her with my post transplant care. I highly recommend Dr. Rivers.
About Dr. Denise Rivers, DO
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivers has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.
