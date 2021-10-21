Dr. Denise Rinato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Rinato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Rinato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Rinato works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-hudson Gastroenterology Associates Llp1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 739-1697
-
2
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 739-1697
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rinato is very kind. I feel she really listens to me and is well informed and thoughtful with her answers. Office is well run and on time. Very happy I switched to this doctor.
About Dr. Denise Rinato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831236710
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinato has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinato.
