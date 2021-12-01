Dr. Rehfuss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Rehfuss, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Rehfuss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, IN.
Locations
1
The Jane Pauley Community Health Center1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 300B, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 400-2140
2
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
3
Marshall County Obstetricsgynecology1919 Lake Ave Ste 106, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 948-5230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rehfuss is very professional and made sure I was well informed during my whole pregnancy. Reccomend her to everyone.
About Dr. Denise Rehfuss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehfuss accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehfuss.
