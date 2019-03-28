Overview

Dr. Denise Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Phan works at Century Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.