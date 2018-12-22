Dr. Denise Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Murray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices12100 Euclid St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray helps me more than enough. Very caring Dr.
About Dr. Denise Murray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447359583
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
