Dr. Denise Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Goshen Physicians Center For Weight Reduction in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

