Dr. Denise Murphy, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Denise Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Goshen Physicians Center For Weight Reduction in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Team Bariatrics
    2006 S Main St Ste B, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Obesity

  • View other providers who treat Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Wound Repair

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 21, 2021
I should have written one years ago. In 1914 I needed an upper GI and colonoscopy in December as we were going on a cruise to South America and Antarctica and I needed medical clearance. Dr. Murphy did not have any time left to do it before Christmas. then she said she would take the time to do it Christmas eve day. A mother with 3 children to worry about their Christmas. i will forever remember her kindness and those of her office staff. I give her 10 stars, very skilled and professional
About Dr. Denise Murphy, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1104810431
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Denise Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy works at Goshen Physicians Center For Weight Reduction in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

