Overview

Dr. Denise McGrade, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry.



Dr. McGrade works at Denise McGrade DDS & Veronica Mueller DDS Family Dentistry in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.