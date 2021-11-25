Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mammolito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD
Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Peoria Surgical Group Ltd.1001 Main St Ste 300, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 495-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
By far the best and most trusted surgeon I've met with or had work done by. With a new breast cancer diagnosis, she took the time to explain everything to me with drawings, diagrams, figures and statistics, and more. She provided me with books and paperwork to go along with everything she explained. She laid it all out for me, even though it was very difficult. Normally I don't do well with doctors being a bit harsh or stern with me, but it was exactly what I needed and I trusted her. Not only that, but the work she did for me, was excellent. She did double mastectomy with minimal incisions and nipple sparing, and the end result was great considering the situation a cancer patient is in. And some may say she does not have good bedside manner, which may be true, but for what she does, there are very few ways to sugar coat it. And when it really comes down to it, on my day of surgery when she came to see me before I went under, she was absolutely kind and reassuring. Highly recommend!
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972604221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Mammolito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mammolito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mammolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mammolito has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mammolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammolito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.