Overview

Dr. Denise Mammolito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mammolito works at Springfield Clinic Peoria in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.