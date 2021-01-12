Overview

Dr. Denise Lochner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente CA



Dr. Lochner works at Coastal Bend Womens Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.