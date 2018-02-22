Dr. Denise Lippitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Lippitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Lippitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Ctr/Chldns Meml Hosp
Dr. Lippitt works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Pediatrics30400 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 642-5437
-
2
Medical Center Pediatrics5793 W Maple Rd Ste 153, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-7726
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippitt?
My children have been seeing Dr. Lippitt for almost 9 years. We love her. She always takes her time with us and she doesn’t rush to medicate my children. She is amazing!!
About Dr. Denise Lippitt, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Portuguese
- 1922111814
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Ctr/Chldns Meml Hosp
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippitt works at
Dr. Lippitt speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.