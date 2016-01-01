Overview

Dr. Denise Lester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus



Dr. Lester works at South Bay OB/GYN in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.