Dr. Denise Kenna, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Kenna, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Kenna works at KENNA DENISE MD OFFICE in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenna Denise MD Office
    2350 Freedom Way Ste 107, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 741-9914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 18, 2020
    Former patients, a former surgical team member, and nurses in the hospital have all praised of Dr. Kenna's skill and compassion when I told them she was my surgeon. I didn't ask for these recommendations: the recommenders strongly felt that Dr. Kenna significantly exceeded normal expectations in her surgical skills and human kindness and concern. I have found this out for myself firsthand. Both her medical skills and her extraordinary compassion helped carry me through some difficult times medically and personally.
    Mary — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denise Kenna, MD
    About Dr. Denise Kenna, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992791867
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • Carney Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Kenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

