Overview

Dr. Denise Kayser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Kayser works at NORTH BAY VITREORETINAL in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.