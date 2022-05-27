Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph-Brown works at
Locations
Denise Joseph-brown MD Inc.5122 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph-Brown?
Even my GP recommended her. He said he would want her to do general surgeries on him.
About Dr. Denise Joseph-Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1548457807
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph-Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph-Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph-Brown speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.