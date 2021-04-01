See All General Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Denise Miller, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Miller, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Surgery in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Surgery
    19 Davis Ave Fl 1, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 263-7960
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty
    2100 State Route 33 Ste 12, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 263-7960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • QualCare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Johnson Miller came highly recommended and her credentials tell the story of a highly successful surgeon. Dr Johnson Miller and every person on her staff who guided me through this ordeal were knowledgeable, responsive and compassionate. They made appointments for my tests, walked me through each step and answered my questions in a timely manner. Dr Johnson Miller explained the surgery and gave me all of the time I needed to understand. I highly recommend Dr Johnson Miller and her staff.
    Barbara, Barnegat — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Denise Miller, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346385697
    Education & Certifications

    • City of Hope
    • University Of Illinois
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University St Louis
    • Northwestern Univ
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denise Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Surgery in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

