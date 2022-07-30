Overview

Dr. Denise Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Methodist Family Health Care - Murphy in Murphy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.