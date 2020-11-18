Dr. Ingham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Ingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Ingham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Atm and Associates, 17625 El Camino Real Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058, (281) 990-0800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always wonderful to talk with Dr. Ingham. She listens intently and has never dismissed my concerns. She is a life saver—literally.
About Dr. Denise Ingham, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingham works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.