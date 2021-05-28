Overview

Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Hooks-Anderson works at SLUCare Vascular Surgery in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.