Dr. Denise Hom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Hom, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hom works at
Locations
Lakeside Community Hlthcr Md Grp7325 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 595-3580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went in not feeling well a week later in chemo for colon cancer. Caught just in time Been with Dr Hom for 15 years and excellent care. Low marks are those with drug issues that cant get a prescription for opiates.
About Dr. Denise Hom, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003809187
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hom speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.