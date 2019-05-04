Dr. Denise Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Hirsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6191
Volunteers in Medicine15 Northridge Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-6612
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable , caring and does not rush you. She will refer you if necessary and knows her limitations. She is very comforting and reassuring. I am happy to have been referred to her. She also has a great complimentary staff who are on top of everything and will be there for you.
About Dr. Denise Hirsch, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.