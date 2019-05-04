Overview

Dr. Denise Hirsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at MA General N Shore Cancer Ctr in Danvers, MA with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.