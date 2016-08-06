Dr. Denise Hilliard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Hilliard, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Hilliard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Each Woman's Health110 La Casa Via Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 257-3079Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Hilliard infrequently but I would not hesitate to recommend her to anybody. What I like most is that she takes her time to talk and discuss your problems and never gives the impression that she is in a hurry. The office is quiet and restful which is a good when you are not feeling well. She is excellent I think!
About Dr. Denise Hilliard, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilliard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilliard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilliard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.