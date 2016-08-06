Overview

Dr. Denise Hilliard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Hilliard works at Comprehensive Wellness in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.