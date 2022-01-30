Overview

Dr. Denise Hightower, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Hightower works at Grace Family Medicine in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.