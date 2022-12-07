Overview

Dr. Denise Harris-Proctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Med At Long Island Jewish Med Center



Dr. Harris-Proctor works at Dr. Aaron Bleznak, MD in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.