Dr. Denise Harris-Proctor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Harris-Proctor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Med At Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Harris-Proctor works at
Locations
1
Obgyn Associates of Tidewater Inc880 Kempsville Rd Ste 2200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-6350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Group for Women250 W Brambleton Ave Ste 202, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 466-6350
3
Obgyn Assoc of Tidewater300 Medical Pkwy Ste 308, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 466-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Denise Harris-Proctor is truly one of the most compassionate and knowledgeable doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. When I first moved down here from NY, I was nervous about having to start over in finding providers until I met her. I feel so blessed to be her patient. She makes sure you are comfortable, puts you at ease, and answers all of your questions. She is so dedicated to her patients and cares about their health.
About Dr. Denise Harris-Proctor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med At Long Island Jewish Med Center
