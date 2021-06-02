Dr. Denise Harnois, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Harnois, DO
Overview
Dr. Denise Harnois, DO is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Harnois works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harnois is kind, calm and very warm. She is straight to the point and I trust her with my health. Her experience and skill is above many others I have seen. Very happy that I found Dr. Harnois. She is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Denise Harnois, DO
- Transplant Hepatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1710976683
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Transplant Hepatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnois has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harnois using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harnois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harnois works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.