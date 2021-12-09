Overview

Dr. Denise Guendert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Guendert works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.