Dr. Denise Garvey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Garvey works at UCLA Health Woodland Hills in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

