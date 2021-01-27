Dr. Denise Flynn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Flynn, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Flynn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pekin, IL.
Dr. Flynn works at
Locations
-
1
Flynn Orthodontics600 S 4th St, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 252-5393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very quick and nice
About Dr. Denise Flynn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1194817080
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flynn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.