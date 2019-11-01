See All Ophthalmologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Farnath Alber works at Eye Physicians in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Physicians PC
    1140 White Horse Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 784-3366

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Stye
Excision of Chalazion
Chalazion
Stye
Excision of Chalazion
Chalazion

Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Excision of Chalazion
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. DENISE FARNATH-ALBER, M.D. was awesome in helping to get rid of a stubborn chalazion cyst under my eye that started to become horrible looking. Her surgery on it cured the problem and left no sign of it after it healed. I'm very thankful for her care.
    J Oeser — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1134225907
    Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnath Alber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farnath Alber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farnath Alber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farnath Alber works at Eye Physicians in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Farnath Alber’s profile.

    Dr. Farnath Alber has seen patients for Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farnath Alber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnath Alber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnath Alber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnath Alber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnath Alber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

