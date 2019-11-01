Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnath Alber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Farnath Alber works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians PC1140 White Horse Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 784-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farnath Alber?
Dr. DENISE FARNATH-ALBER, M.D. was awesome in helping to get rid of a stubborn chalazion cyst under my eye that started to become horrible looking. Her surgery on it cured the problem and left no sign of it after it healed. I'm very thankful for her care.
About Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1134225907
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farnath Alber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnath Alber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farnath Alber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farnath Alber works at
Dr. Farnath Alber has seen patients for Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farnath Alber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnath Alber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnath Alber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnath Alber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnath Alber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.