Overview

Dr. Denise Farnath Alber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.



Dr. Farnath Alber works at Eye Physicians in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Excision of Chalazion and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.