Dr. Denise Dutchak-Parmenter, MD
Dr. Denise Dutchak-Parmenter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Pediatric Behavioral Health - Women & Children's Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 108, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (941) 639-8300
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-6050
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a kind and competent physician who takes the time to listen. She has really improved the services at Pacifica.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1518024348
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
