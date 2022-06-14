Dr. Denise Drago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Drago, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Drago, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Estero, FL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Cape Coral Hospital and HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Drago works at
Locations
1
LPG Pediatrics - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 360-1666Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drago?
Dr. Drago is an excellent pediatrician. She provides the best care for my daughter.
About Dr. Denise Drago, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1922210160
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Cape Coral Hospital
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drago has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drago works at
Dr. Drago speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Drago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drago.
