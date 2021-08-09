Dr. Denise Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Davis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Cornerstone counseling services10850 W Park Pl Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53224 Directions (262) 789-1191Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate, and is explain to give a valid explanation of her diagnosis and the treatment plan she provides.
About Dr. Denise Davis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.