Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD
Overview
Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chamblee works at
Locations
Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point11800 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor amazing with kids!!
About Dr. Denise Chamblee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Children's Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Chamblee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamblee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamblee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamblee works at
Dr. Chamblee has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamblee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamblee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamblee.
