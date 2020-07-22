Overview

Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Carneiro-Pla works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Biopsy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.