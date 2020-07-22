Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carneiro-Pla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denise Carneiro-Pla, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion, 8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425
- Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Carneiro-Pl performed a successful surgery of my parathyroid just recently. She 1st started with a scan and explained the percentages of various aspects of the surgery and results. The surgery itself went well, as well as my recovery. Her follow up is very in depth. She explains the entire process and listens to your concerns. I do feel more energetic, no pain in my back now, as well as no discomfort as a result of the surgery. Her professionalism and skills are very impressive. I trust her 100% for my health care needs. From her decisions, explanations, listening to my concerns and her friendly and helpful staff. This was a very positive experience.
Specialty: Surgical Oncology
- English
- Female
NPI: 1144344805
Education: UNIVERSITY OF CAXIAS OF THE SOUTH FOUNDATION / SCIENCE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Carneiro-Pla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carneiro-Pla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carneiro-Pla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carneiro-Pla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Carneiro-Pla has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Biopsy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carneiro-Pla on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Carneiro-Pla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carneiro-Pla.
