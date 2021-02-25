Dr. Denise Barnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Barnard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Barnard, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dr. Barnard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Behavioral Healthcare260 Lookout Pl Ste 202, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-1781Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnard?
She is excellent, my family loves her care and compassion
About Dr. Denise Barnard, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1366511206
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
Dr. Barnard has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnard speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.